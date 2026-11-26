Residents in Pacifica, California, are cleaning up after powerful king tides sent ocean water pouring into beachfront neighborhoods, flooding streets and damaging homes along the Northern California coastline.

The unusually high tides, among the highest of the year, pushed water over a seawall and turned Beach Boulevard into what one resident described as a river.

David Chamberlin, who has lived along the Pacifica coast for nearly 20 years, said the flooding overwhelmed the neighborhood despite efforts to protect properties.

"There was just too much water coming over the wall and we just had this massive river coming down Beach Boulevard," Chamberlin said, describing the street as looking more like a river than a roadway.

Floodwater reached homes, with some properties reporting inches of water inside entryways, garages and bedrooms.

Chamberlin said he had hundreds of sandbags in place and multiple pumps running, but the precautions were not enough to keep water out of his first floor.

Residents spent hours removing water, drying belongings and trying to salvage what they could. Chamberlin said cleanup efforts were continuing, with fans running throughout his home to help dry everything out.

Former Pacifica Mayor Sue Digre said the flooding serves as a reminder of how quickly ocean conditions can become dangerous.

While the city has experienced serious flooding before, Digre said the latest king tide waves are particularly concerning. She echoed the city's warning for people to avoid visiting the area simply to watch the waves and flooding.

City officials are installing additional barriers to keep people away from hazardous coastal areas.

Meanwhile, residents are preparing for more king tides and considering the longer-term threats facing the coastline. Chamberlin pointed to concerns including El Niño, Kelvin waves, rising sea levels and beach erosion.

He said the combination of those factors is making conditions along the coast increasingly difficult.

With more high tides expected, residents are focused not only on recovering from the latest flooding but also on protecting their homes from what could come next.