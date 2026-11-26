Traveling through Los Angeles International Airport on the day before Thanksgiving is typically a hectic experience, but this year, passengers are finding a surprisingly calm airport.

LAX officials expect to serve an average of 215,000 passengers each day during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. However, the usual holiday travel frenzy had not materialized Wednesday, with many travelers reporting shorter lines and fewer crowds than expected.

Passengers heading across the country were making their way to destinations to reunite with family and friends.

Some travelers said they expected the airport to be much busier, but were pleasantly surprised by how quickly they made it through.

One traveler described the experience as very quick and noticeably less crowded than in previous years.

Others wondered whether recent airline disruptions and expensive airfare might be keeping some people from traveling this Thanksgiving.

Several passengers said ticket prices were particularly high, but that the cost was not enough to keep them from making the trip.

For many, the holiday is about spending time with loved ones, enjoying home-cooked meals and carrying on family traditions.

Travelers shared plans to reunite with parents, siblings and grandparents, while others were looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner and watching football.

Despite the relatively quiet conditions at LAX, airport officials are still anticipating significant passenger volume throughout the holiday travel period.

For now, travelers heading home for Thanksgiving are finding that getting through LAX may be a little less stressful than expected.