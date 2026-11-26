The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is getting a historic makeover this year after severe weather forced organizers to postpone the annual celebration for the first time in its 100-year history.

The parade, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, November 26, will now take place Saturday, November 28, as storms move through the New York City area.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said safety remains the top priority, emphasizing that the expected heavy storm conditions made postponing the event the responsible decision.

The announcement means crews must quickly adjust plans for one of the nation's biggest holiday traditions.

After spending hours inflating the parade's enormous character balloons, crews were forced to deflate and pack them away. The balloons, including Bluey, are being transported to New Jersey.

Organizers also confirmed there will not be a second public inflation viewing. Preparing the balloons is normally a weeklong process that must now be condensed into approximately 24 hours.

The postponement is creating challenges beyond the balloons. Thousands of dancers, marching bands and performers are part of the annual event, and organizers are working to determine who can still participate Saturday.

Some performers may need to change flights or extend hotel stays, while city officials are adjusting staffing schedules for departments including sanitation and the NYPD.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers would be ready to support the parade Saturday, just as they do every year.

For some visitors, however, the schedule change means missing a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

One parade fan who traveled from South Carolina said attending the 100th anniversary celebration had been a childhood dream. Unfortunately, she was scheduled to leave New York on Thanksgiving Day and could not stay for Saturday's rescheduled event.

Despite the logistical challenges and disappointment, organizers and city leaders are working to ensure the historic parade goes on Saturday morning.