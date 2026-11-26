For people experiencing homelessness or without family nearby, Thanksgiving can be an especially difficult time. In Redding, California, one local rescue mission made sure everyone had a place at the table.

The Good News Rescue Mission opened its doors Wednesday for its annual Thanksgiving banquet, serving hundreds of people a hot holiday meal and offering free coats to help them stay warm during the winter months.

Mission organizers say the holidays can be particularly lonely for people experiencing homelessness, many of whom may be estranged from family or lack a support system.

Justin Wandro, chief impact officer for the Good News Rescue Mission, said the annual banquet provides an important opportunity for people to come together and enjoy Thanksgiving.

Shasta Regional Medical Center prepared and supplied the meals, while volunteers helped serve guests.

Gina Pidgeon, director of Shasta Regional Medical Groups, said supporting the event is another way the organization gives back to the community it serves.

Along with the Thanksgiving meal, the mission distributed free coats to help people prepare for colder weather.

Guests said the event offered more than just food. The welcoming atmosphere and attention to detail helped make the banquet feel like home.

One guest, Shannon Bartlett, praised the volunteers and said the linen tablecloths and thoughtful presentation made the experience feel especially welcoming.

Another guest, Hunter Scheinman, said the mission has become his home and the people there have become his family.

Organizers emphasized that there were no requirements to attend. Anyone who needed a meal was welcome to walk through the doors, take a seat and enjoy Thanksgiving.