CA, US & World
Severe Weather Forces Postponement of 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
A major holiday tradition is facing an unprecedented change this year as severe weather forces the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The iconic New York City event has been pushed to Saturday because of heavy rain and strong winds, disappointing spectators who traveled from across the country to watch the celebration.
Organizers say the decision was made with public safety as the top priority.
The storms are part of a larger weather system affecting several parts of the country.
Along the East Coast, forecasters are warning of powerful winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. Some areas could experience their highest water levels since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
New Jersey communities, including Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties, are expected to face some of the worst conditions. Flash flooding is also possible in Florida, particularly around the Miami area.
On the West Coast, unusually high tides and powerful waves are creating dangerous conditions for coastal communities in California, with some areas facing evacuations.
Meanwhile, parts of Missouri and southwestern Illinois are preparing for a mix of rain and snow as the holiday gets underway.
From coast to coast, the severe weather is disrupting Thanksgiving plans and serving as a reminder that even longtime holiday traditions are not immune to changing conditions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 26, 2026
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