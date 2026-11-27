Black Friday is bringing shoppers back to malls and stores across the country, with many looking for deals both in person and online as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

At Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, shoppers were lining up and rushing into stores even before many retailers opened their doors Friday morning.

The crowds highlight that the traditional in-store Black Friday experience remains popular, even as online shopping continues to play a major role in holiday spending.

According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers can expect average discounts of approximately 30% on Black Friday, making the day an opportunity to save on holiday purchases.

The shopping rush also comes as the National Retail Federation projects total holiday spending could surpass $1 trillion this year.

That projection covers the entire holiday shopping season, not just Black Friday weekend, and points to another potentially record-setting year for retailers.

However, consumer affordability remains a concern as households continue to weigh how much they can spend during the holidays.

Some shoppers are looking beyond traditional holiday gifts, with everyday essentials also becoming part of their Black Friday shopping plans.

Groceries are among the items consumers hope to find at discounted prices, including ingredients they can use to prepare meals over Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the coming weeks.

The focus on everyday necessities reflects how shoppers are approaching the holiday season while trying to stretch household budgets.

Retailers are counting on strong consumer spending, but the balance between attractive discounts and shoppers' concerns about affordability will remain an important factor throughout the season.

With crowds returning to shopping centers and online deals competing for consumers' attention, Black Friday is once again setting the pace for the weeks leading up to Christmas.

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