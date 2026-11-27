CA, US & World
Boston Man Detained by ICE After Winning $1 Million Lottery Prize
A Boston man who recently won a $1 million lottery prize is now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after federal agents detained him at his East Boston home.
Ariel Antonio Velasquez Morales was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to a witness who said she saw immigration agents arrive at a neighboring apartment building on Lubec Street.
Witness Gaby Rerra said she heard yelling in Spanish before seeing agents take a man from the building in handcuffs and place him inside an unmarked vehicle.
Rerra said the man's family members later approached her looking for information about his whereabouts.
She described the interaction as emotional, particularly as one young woman tried to translate for her mother.
The arrest came just days after Velasquez Morales purchased a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket and won $1 million. The winning ticket was sold at Sumner Market in East Boston.
According to reports, Velasquez Morales selected the cash option, which would have paid approximately $650,000 before applicable taxes. It remains unclear whether he was able to collect the prize.
ICE said in a post on X that Velasquez Morales entered the United States illegally in 2013 and was issued a removal order by an immigration judge less than a year later.
The agency said he is now in custody pending deportation. ICE did not mention any criminal history.
The lottery win also raised questions about whether the public announcement of a winner could have contributed to authorities locating him.
Attorney David Spillane, who has represented more than 100 lottery winners, said many of his clients have been foreign nationals. He advises winners to keep a low profile.
Spillane also explained that collecting a lottery prize requires identification, including a driver's license and Social Security card.
The arrest has drawn reactions from neighbors who expressed concern about the man's separation from his family, particularly during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
Velasquez Morales' family declined an interview request, saying they were too afraid to speak publicly about the situation.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
November 27, 2026
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