A new documentary is offering a rare and personal look at Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she reflects on her cancer diagnosis, her fears and the experience of confronting her own mortality.

Kensington Palace has released a new clip from the 30-minute documentary, titled "Heal," which gives viewers a different perspective on the princess and her personal journey.

The film follows Kate as she travels between three mountains she is determined to climb within 24 hours. Along the way, she shares thoughts about her cancer diagnosis and the emotional challenges that followed.

Kate also discusses how connecting and speaking with other people helped bring her comfort during a difficult period in her life.

The documentary's release comes as Kensington Palace announced another significant development: The Princess of Wales has become the patron of one of Europe's leading cancer centers.

Meanwhile, news surrounding the late Princess Diana is drawing attention as the Diana Award charity has been placed into administration.

The organization was established 27 years ago in tribute to Princess Diana and has recognized the contributions of more than 50,000 young people in the United Kingdom and around the world. Both of Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have supported the organization over the years.

Reacting to the news, Prince William expressed his gratitude to the people who helped build the charity and support its mission.

In a statement, he said, "I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years."

The development comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2027.

The documentary "Heal" will air on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 30, giving American audiences an opportunity to hear directly from the Princess of Wales about her experience.

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