Record-breaking king tides are bringing high water and minor flooding to parts of the Southern California coast this Thanksgiving.

Officials from Ventura County to Newport Beach have issued coastal flooding alerts and are monitoring conditions as tides reach nearly eight feet.

So far, flooding has been reported along pedestrian pathways, beaches and portions of Pacific Coast Highway, prompting some temporary and partial closures.

In Newport Beach, local businesses are taking precautions to protect their properties.

Captain Jack's restaurant owner Sondra Haley and her crew came in on Thanksgiving to pump floodwater out of the restaurant, which her father originally opened.

Haley says the pumps were running well before the high tide peaked, but crews were still working to remove a significant amount of water.

She also reflected on her father, who would have turned 91 the day before Thanksgiving, saying she knows he would have been proud of the team.

Authorities say there have been no reports of major flooding impacts so far. However, they continue to monitor conditions and are prepared to close roads or issue additional alerts if necessary.

King tides have also brought powerful waves to San Diego's Mission Bay, where residents described the conditions as unlike anything they had seen before.