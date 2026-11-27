Severe weather disrupted Thanksgiving travel across the country, bringing heavy snow, flooding, strong winds and widespread power outages. But conditions are beginning to improve.

More than 400 flights were delayed and 86 canceled nationwide over the last several hours Friday morning.

New York's JFK Airport reported 29 delays and eight cancellations. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport saw 13 delays and six cancellations.

The numbers are down significantly from earlier in the week. On Wednesday, more than 6,000 flights were delayed and about 150 canceled. By Thursday, there were roughly 2,500 delays and 450 cancellations.

Weather also caused problems across both coasts on Thanksgiving Day.

In Missouri, a major snowstorm brought down trees and power lines, leaving nearly one million people without electricity for at least part of Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us.

On the East Coast, flooding hit communities in New Jersey ahead of high tide. Strong wind gusts of at least 60 miles per hour were reported in several states, including Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Severe weather also forced the postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Meanwhile, California dealt with king tides that flooded sidewalks and coastal areas.

Despite the widespread disruptions, forecasters say there is some relief ahead, with much of the moisture from the storm system expected to move out by late Friday.