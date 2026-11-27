Millions of Americans are dealing with the aftermath of a powerful Thanksgiving nor'easter that brought flooding, damaging winds, power outages and major travel disruptions across the East Coast.

The storm hit parts of the region on Thanksgiving Day, with particularly significant impacts in New York, New Jersey and Maryland.

In New York City, Central Park recorded its wettest Thanksgiving on record. The severe weather also forced the postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a rare disruption in the event's more than 100-year history.

Coastal communities from Maryland to New Jersey experienced significant flooding, with some areas reporting their highest storm surge since Superstorm Sandy.

Along parts of the Jersey Shore, floodwaters became so deep that residents were forced to navigate waist-deep water.

Strong winds also caused damage throughout the region. In Queens, New York, a large tree came crashing down onto a home, destroying part of the structure. Residents told NBC News that everyone inside was safe.

The storm also created widespread problems for holiday travelers. More than 2,000 flights nationwide were delayed, while more than 400 flights were canceled, adding to the challenges for people trying to return home after Thanksgiving.

The severe weather was not limited to the East Coast.

Parts of the South experienced dangerous driving conditions, while Nashville recorded a rare Thanksgiving snowfall. It was the city's first Thanksgiving snow in 76 years.

As the storm moves out, communities across the affected regions are turning their attention to cleanup and recovery.

Downed trees, flooded roads and lingering power outages remain concerns as residents and emergency crews assess the damage heading into the holiday weekend.

The timing has added another complication for travelers, with many Americans beginning their journeys home after spending Thanksgiving with family and friends.

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