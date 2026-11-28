The magnitude 5.0 earthquake that shook Southern California Saturday morning also led to a frightening moment in the skies over Los Angeles.

A Delta Airlines passenger plane was forced to abort its landing at Los Angeles International Airport as the earthquake shook the airport.

The aircraft was on its final approach into LAX when air traffic control instructed the pilots to perform a go-around, requiring them to pull up and abandon the landing. The pilots immediately followed the instructions, climbing back into the sky rather than continuing toward the runway.

The Delta flight then circled back around before eventually landing safely at LAX.

The incident added another unexpected disruption to an already unsettling morning, as the earthquake caused damage inside the airport and triggered dozens of aftershocks across Southern California.