magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the Los Angeles area Saturday morning, with shaking felt across Southern California, including the Coachella Valley.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck around 9:30 a.m., with its epicenter near Manhattan Beach, southwest of downtown Los Angeles. There have been no immediate reports of injuries. However, the earthquake caused damage to several businesses, including shattered storefront windows and products knocked off shelves.

Los Angeles International Airport also reported damage, including ceiling damage and broken glass inside the airport.

Following the initial earthquake, two additional earthquakes were recorded, measuring magnitudes 3.0 and 2.5.

Approximately 40 aftershocks have been reported since the initial magnitude 5.0 earthquake.

The continued seismic activity serves as a reminder of the region's earthquake risk, as residents across Southern California remain alert for additional shaking.