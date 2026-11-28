The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade may have been delayed, but the show went on Saturday, bringing marching bands, performers and crowds back to the streets of New York City.

The parade was postponed from Thanksgiving Day because of dangerous winds and rain, marking the first time in its history that the event was rescheduled. The two-day delay created unexpected expenses for marching bands traveling from across the country.

For some groups, extending their stay meant finding hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover additional hotel rooms, meals and transportation.

The Marching Illini, led by director Barry Houser, had 436 people in its travel party. Houser said extending the stay for 100 hotel rooms, meals and eight charter buses added $175,000 in expenses.

The group turned to its supporters for help. Houser said 3,800 donors generated $350,000 to help cover some of the band's expenses.

Another marching band, made up of 340 high school students from various schools in Hawaii, had to raise an additional $700,000 to remain in New York and participate in the parade.

Getting the students home also required some help from the airlines. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines added a Saturday evening flight from New York to Seattle, allowing the group to get home without additional rebooking costs.

Despite the disruption, paradegoers said the extra wait was worth it. Families lined the streets to see the character balloons, Broadway performances and marching bands, with some attendees saying the Saturday schedule made it easier to enjoy the event without rushing to Thanksgiving dinner.

For the bands, the experience came with an unexpected financial challenge — and a reminder of how much community support can matter when plans change.

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