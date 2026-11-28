A 5.0 magnitude quake was detected at 9:30a Saturday morning just 6-miles WSW of Manhattan Beach off the coast of LA County in Southern California (33.86°N/-118.46°W) at a depth of 7.6-miles.

The USGS also recorded dozens of aftershocks throughout the rest of the day in the same general area off the Pacific Coast of Los Angeles County including notable shakers in the threes and fours.

See image for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings