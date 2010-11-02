Coachella Valley Cold Cases

CATHEDRAL CITY

On November 2, 2010, 16-year-old Yanize Mora and 20-year-old Augustine Garcia were shot and killed in Cathedral City while Yanize was introducing her infant son to friends. The incident occurred on Asistencia around 6:24 p.m., when a vehicle drove up alongside the group. The driver reportedly asked, "Where you from?" before opening fire. A total of six people were shot: • Yanize Mora died at the scene. • Augustine Garcia later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. • Daniel Ayala (age 37) was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his extremities. • Aracelly Sanudo (age 14) was treated for a gunshot wound. • Moises Sanudo (age 17) was treated for multiple gunshot wounds. • Yanize and Moises's infant son was also shot and survived. Descriptions estimated the fleeing vehicle was either a light-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser or Chevrolet HHR, driven by a Hispanic male in his early 20s. Despite multiple leads and interviews, the case remains unsolved.