Coachella Valley Cold Cases
These cases remain unsolved. If you have any information, please contact the appropriate authorities.
CATHEDRAL CITY
Date: November 2, 2010
Victims: Yanize Mora (16) and Augustine Garcia (20)
On November 2, 2010, 16-year-old Yanize Mora and 20-year-old Augustine Garcia were shot and killed in Cathedral City while Yanize was introducing her infant son to friends. The incident occurred on Asistencia around 6:24 p.m., when a vehicle drove up alongside the group. The driver reportedly asked, "Where you from?" before opening fire. A total of six people were shot: • Yanize Mora died at the scene. • Augustine Garcia later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. • Daniel Ayala (age 37) was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his extremities. • Aracelly Sanudo (age 14) was treated for a gunshot wound. • Moises Sanudo (age 17) was treated for multiple gunshot wounds. • Yanize and Moises's infant son was also shot and survived. Descriptions estimated the fleeing vehicle was either a light-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser or Chevrolet HHR, driven by a Hispanic male in his early 20s. Despite multiple leads and interviews, the case remains unsolved.
Contact Information:
Call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300 or email tips@cathedralcity.gov
INDIO
Date: August 1998
Victims: Wendi Brant
In August 1998, Wendi Brant was found murdered at her horse ranch in Indio, California. Wendi, who was going through a difficult divorce and training to be a speech pathologist, was discovered strangled and beaten in her home. The violent crime scene showed signs of a struggle, but no forced entry, suggesting the killer was someone she knew. Key forensic evidence was collected, and her ex-husband was considered a suspect but never charged. Detective Jeremy Hellawell also identified a handful of other suspects. Despite reopening the case in 2008 with new forensic techniques, Wendi's murder remains unsolved, leaving her family and community still searching for answers.
Contact Information:
Contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 541-4533
PALM DESERT
Date: November 11, 2021
Victims: Edward Snyder (47)
On November 11, 2021, 47-year-old Edward Snyder was fatally shot near the intersection of Tennessee and Oklahoma avenues in Palm Desert, California while out for an evening walk. Deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 10:21 p.m. and found Snyder deceased in the street, indicating a homicide. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has not released further details about the case, and no arrests have been made. In March 2022, a billboard was put up along Interstate 10 to renew public interest and solicit tips from the community.
Contact Information:
Contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at (951) 320-8000
Even the smallest piece of information could be the key to bringing justice to these victims and their families.