Why Your Annual Flu Shot Still Matters

As fall approaches, health experts are reminding Americans that getting a flu vaccine remains important even if they were vaccinated last year or have previously had influenza.

Influenza viruses continually change, and protection from vaccination can decline over time. Scientists monitor circulating flu viruses and update the vaccine each year to provide protection against the strains expected during the upcoming season.

The need for vaccination was underscored by the severe 2024-25 U.S. flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated approximately 51 million illnesses, 710,000 hospitalizations and 45,000 deaths.

While flu vaccination does not prevent every infection, it can reduce the likelihood of getting sick and lower the risk of serious complications.

For most people, September or October is considered the ideal time to get vaccinated. The body generally takes about two weeks to develop an immune response. Getting vaccinated too early can mean protection decreases later in the flu season.

People who miss the fall vaccination window should still consider getting vaccinated while influenza viruses remain in circulation.

The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for nearly everyone 6 months and older, with limited exceptions. Vaccination is especially important for adults 65 and older, young children, pregnant people, people with certain chronic health conditions and those who live with or care for people at higher risk of serious flu complications.

The 2026-27 flu season also brings a new vaccine option. The seasonal vaccine contains three updated components, while the FDA has approved Moderna's mFLUSIVA, the first mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older under different approval pathways based on age.

DAP Health experts encourage people to plan ahead for their annual flu vaccination and talk with a health care provider about which vaccine option is appropriate for their age and circumstances.

To learn more about DAP Health services, visit DAPHealth.org.

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