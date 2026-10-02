Breast Cancer: Why Early Detection Matters

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a reminder to learn the warning signs of breast cancer and talk with a clinician about screening. Breast cancer begins when cells in the breast grow out of control. It affects women far more often, but men can develop breast cancer, too.





Breast cancer does not always cause symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they can include a new lump in the breast or underarm; swelling or thickening; a change in the size or shape of the breast; dimpling, irritation, redness, or flaky skin; nipple changes or discharge; or pain in the breast. Many of these changes can have causes other than cancer, but new or unusual changes should be evaluated.





Early detection matters because mammograms can find breast cancer before it’s large enough to feel. A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray. During the test, each breast is briefly compressed between two plates while images are taken. The pressure can be uncomfortable, but it lasts only a few seconds at a time.





If breast cancer is diagnosed, doctors determine its stage. Breast cancer stages range from 0 through IV. Stage 0 generally describes noninvasive disease. Stages I through III describe invasive cancer of increasing extent in the breast, nearby tissues, or lymph nodes. Stage IV means the cancer has spread to a distant part of the body. Staging also considers characteristics of the cancer cells, including hormone-receptor and HER2 protein status.





Treatment is personalized. Depending on the cancer, it may involve lumpectomy or mastectomy, radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or a combination. Some treatments are given before surgery and others afterward.





For women at average risk, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening mammography every two years from ages 40 through 74. People at higher risk may need a different screening plan. A clinician can help determine when screening should begin and how often it should be done.





The most important step is not to wait for Breast Cancer Awareness Month—or for symptoms. Know your body, report changes promptly, and talk with your clinician about the screening schedule that is right for you. Learn more, establish care, or see the schedule of mammography events available throughout October at DAPHealth.org.