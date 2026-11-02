DAP Health
DAP Health Encourages a Practical Approach to Holiday Health and New Year Goals
DAP Health is encouraging community members to prepare for the holiday season with practical steps that support mental and physical health, from maintaining everyday routines to seeking help for persistent sadness and setting achievable New Year’s goals.
Celebrations can disrupt sleep, meal schedules, and time for movement. The season may also intensify loneliness, grief, money worries, or difficult family dynamics. Being selective about planning commitments, making room for rest, and connecting with supportive people can help.
People who experience worsening sadness, loss of interest, or anxiety that interferes with daily life should contact a clinician or mental health professional. Emotional crisis support is available by calling or texting 988. Call 911 for an immediate life-threatening emergency.
For holiday meals and gatherings, DAP Health encourages balanced portions and a return to regular eating routines afterward. People managing diabetes or other conditions should follow their care plans and discuss changes in meal timing with their care team.
Planning ahead can also help limit alcohol. Choosing alcohol-free options, tracking servings, declining refills, and arranging a sober ride are practical steps. People who find it difficult to cut back can ask a clinician about support and treatment.
As the new year approaches, goals should be attainable and sustainable. Starting with a small, specific habit and adjusting after setbacks can make change easier to maintain.
DAP Health also encourages adults to schedule a preventive care visit for early 2027. Patients can review blood pressure, mood, chronic disease risks, cancer screenings, sexual health testing, and vaccines with their clinician.
Recommendations depend on age, medical history, risk, and prior care. An annual visit does not mean every test or vaccine is needed every year.
People should not postpone a due vaccine or evaluation of a new symptom while waiting for an annual appointment.
Learn about DAP Health services at DAPHealth.org.
Core Message
This holiday season, care for your health with manageable habits, supportive connections, and realistic expectations. Ask for help when you need it, and make a personalized preventive care plan with your clinician for 2027.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 2, 2026
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