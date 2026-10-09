Measure P Would Raise $11.3 Million Annually for Desert Recreation District

A proposed property tax on the November ballot could generate an estimated $11.3 million annually for the Desert Recreation District, helping fund parks, recreation facilities and community programs throughout the Coachella Valley.

Measure P would establish an annual tax of 5 cents per square foot of property. District representatives say the additional funding would help maintain services, including public pools, senior programs and community centers.

“Our pools being one of our biggest amenities and services offered through the district,” said Beatriz Padilla of the Desert Recreation District.

For seniors like Josie Martinez, the district’s programs provide opportunities to stay active, socialize and participate in activities outside the home.

Martinez said the programs give her a reason to get out of the house and keep her mind and hands busy through activities and exercise. She said she could not imagine life without them.

The proposed tax comes as the district faces rising operating costs and structural deficits. District representatives say additional funding would help preserve services that extend beyond recreation.

Many community centers, from Palm Desert to North Shore, also serve as cooling and warming centers during extreme weather. District officials say those services could be at risk without additional funding.

Without new revenue, the district estimates it could save about $3 million by cutting 119 jobs, potentially affecting programs and services throughout the region.

Alexis Galarza of the Desert Recreation District said staffing is essential as the Coachella Valley continues to grow and demand for services increases. She also pointed to Cathedral City’s incorporation into the district as a development that could bring additional demand for programming and community resources.

District representatives say Measure P would provide funding to help meet those needs and maintain services for residents across the valley.

Reporting for NBC Palm Springs, I’m Maria Noble Valdez.