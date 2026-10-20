California Proposition 3 Would Make Higher-Income Tax Increase Permanent

California voters will decide on Proposition 3, a ballot measure that would make permanent higher income tax rates on the state's highest earners. The existing tax, which is scheduled to expire in 2031, generates billions of dollars annually for education and health care programs.

Supporters say the tax has generated approximately $120 billion since it took effect in 2012, helping fund public schools, Medi-Cal and other essential services. Karen Getman, an attorney who specializes in California ballot measures and public school funding, said the proposal would maintain the current tax rates rather than increase them.

Opponents argue California already has the nation's highest income tax rates and warn that making a temporary tax increase permanent could encourage high-income residents to leave the state.

Supporters, including Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California President and CEO Jodi Hicks, say the revenue is important for maintaining health care services, including children's health care, behavioral health programs, prescription drugs and community health clinics.

The measure has drawn attention amid ongoing debates over state spending, education funding and health care costs. Voters will weigh the potential impact on public services against concerns about the state's tax burden.

California's general election is scheduled for November 3, 2026, with early voting centers opening October 24.