California Proposition 45 Would Speed Up Environmental Reviews for Housing and Infrastructure

California voters will decide on Proposition 45 this November, a measure that would speed up environmental reviews and legal challenges involving housing, transportation, water and health projects.

According to the California Secretary of State’s voter guide, the proposal would establish deadlines for completing environmental reviews and resolving lawsuits challenging project approvals. Supporters say the changes would reduce delays and help advance housing and infrastructure projects.

Opponents, including environmental organizations and labor groups, argue the measure would weaken protections under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Kat Lockwood, CEO of The Climate Center, said the proposal could make it easier to approve polluting developments with less public input, including projects in wildfire-prone areas.

Jordan Grimes, legislative director for Greenbelt Alliance, also criticized the measure, arguing it would give developers greater leverage to challenge decisions by local governments when projects are denied or subject to certain conditions.

Supporters, including the California Building Industry Association and major utility companies, say the proposal would cut unnecessary red tape and accelerate projects needed to address California’s housing and infrastructure needs. Opponents counter that recent state legislation has already exempted many housing developments from extensive environmental review.

The measure has divided housing, business, labor and environmental groups, setting up a debate over how California should balance faster development with environmental protections and public participation.