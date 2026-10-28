Riverside County Voters to Decide on Extending Transportation Sales Tax

Riverside County voters are being asked to decide whether to extend a half-cent sales tax that helps pay for road repairs and transportation improvements.

The measure would continue funding for projects intended to improve traffic flow and maintain local roads. The existing tax first took effect in 1988 and generates revenue for transportation projects throughout the county.

Supporters say extending the tax would preserve funding for needed improvements without increasing the current sales tax rate.

Opponents argue that traffic congestion and road conditions remain concerns despite the millions of dollars the tax has generated.

Newsroom fact-check: The available background information says Riverside County's existing Measure A was extended through 2039 in 2002. Verify the specific November 3, 2026 ballot measure and its expiration date before publishing.