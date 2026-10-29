Measure A Vote Would Extend Riverside County’s Half-Cent Transportation Tax

Riverside County voters are being asked to decide the future of Measure A, a half-cent sales tax that helps fund transportation projects throughout the county.

Approved in 1988, Measure A has generated nearly $5 billion for transportation improvements over the years, including projects along Highways 111, 74 and 62.

The tax is currently scheduled to expire in 2039. A yes vote would remove that expiration date and allow the tax to continue until voters decide otherwise.

Supporters say extending Measure A will provide continued funding for transportation improvements, help reduce traffic congestion and speed up road repairs without increasing the current tax rate.

Opponents argue that traffic congestion and deteriorating roads remain significant problems despite decades of funding through the measure.

The proposal requires approval from at least two-thirds of voters to pass.