California’s 48th Congressional District Candidates Discuss Affordability, Health Care and Immigration

With an open seat in California's 48th Congressional District, two candidates are making their case to voters ahead of the November midterm election.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Maria Noble-Valdez spoke with Democrat Martin Yvonne Wilpert and Republican Jim Desmond about why they believe they should represent the district in Washington.

Both candidates identified affordability, access to health care and immigration enforcement as major issues facing voters. However, they outlined different approaches to addressing those concerns.

Wilpert says she is focused on finding creative solutions that bring meaningful changes to the communities she hopes to represent, while limiting the financial burden on taxpayers.

Desmond says reducing costs is a priority, particularly energy expenses, which he argues are contributing to higher prices across the district.

The candidates are offering voters different perspectives on how to address the issues affecting residents as they compete for the open congressional seat.

NBC Palm Springs spoke with both candidates to give voters an opportunity to hear directly from them about their priorities and plans.

Watch the full candidate interviews on NBC Palm Springs at 5 and 6 p.m. as Election Day approaches.