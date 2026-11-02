Becerra and Hilton Make Final Push in California Governor’s Race as Election Day Approaches

The race to become California’s next governor is entering its final hours, with Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra holding a significant lead over Republican challenger Steve Hilton in the latest polling. Both candidates are making their final appeals to voters while presenting two different visions for the future of the Golden State.

Becerra, a former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, rallied supporters in Los Angeles Sunday night. Meanwhile, Hilton continues his campaign push, emphasizing the need for change and a new approach to California’s longstanding challenges.

During an interview at NBC Palm Springs studios, Hilton discussed his priorities for the state, including addressing California’s affordability crisis. He argued that residents need a different approach to issues that have affected the state for decades.

Becerra was contacted for an interview but was unavailable. However, he addressed similar topics during his most recent debate with Hilton approximately one month ago. The candidates also shared differing perspectives on the future of data centers and their potential impact on California, as well as their positions on immigration.

With the election approaching, the latest polling shows Becerra maintaining a considerable advantage. According to a poll conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, 61% of voters support Becerra, compared with 34% who favor Hilton. The results put Becerra 27 percentage points ahead of his Republican opponent.

Hilton was also asked whether his campaign could have an impact beyond the governor's race, as he continues to make his case to California voters.

The outcome could represent a major political shift for the state. If Hilton wins, he would become California's first Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011.

For now, the decision rests with California voters as both candidates make their final push for support.