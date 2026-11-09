Decision 2026
Decision 2026: Ida Obeso-Martinez Leads Assembly District 36 Race as Coachella and Indio Contests Remain Close
Several local election races remain in focus across the Coachella Valley as vote counting continues following the November 3 midterm elections.
In California's 36th Assembly District, incumbent Republican Jeff Gonzalez has officially conceded the race to Democrat Ida Obeso-Martinez, clearing the way for Obeso-Martinez to take the seat.
The latest figures cited in the election update show Obeso-Martinez with approximately 59% of the vote. In his concession statement, Gonzalez thanked his supporters and reflected on his time in office.
"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I respect the decision of the voters. It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the 36th Assembly District," Gonzalez said.
In Assembly District 47, Democrat Leila Namvar was leading Republican incumbent Greg Wallis, with 55% of the vote compared with Wallis' 45%. Namvar's campaign declared victory last week, but the race had not yet been officially called at the time of the update.
The Coachella mayor's race remains especially close. Denise Delgado was leading with 1,238 votes, or approximately 33%.
Current Mayor Frank Figueroa had 1,139 votes, while Jesus Akin Gonzalez, known as Kino, was just two votes behind with 1,137. Francisco "Frankie" Molina had 289 votes.
At the time of the report, approximately 21% of the votes had been counted in the Coachella race.
Another close contest is unfolding in Indio City Council District 2. Incumbent Waymond Fermon had 1,117 votes, or about 50.7%, narrowly ahead of challenger Gloria Hernandez, who had 1,084 votes, or approximately 49.3%.
Approximately 28% of the votes had been counted in that race at the time of the update.
NBC Palm Springs will continue following the outstanding races and reporting new results as they become available.
Name corrections: Greg Wallis (not Wallace), Waymond Fermon (not Wayman Furman), and Jesus Akin Gonzalez, known as Kino. The vote totals and counting percentages above reflect the figures in the supplied report, not a current election update.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 9, 2026
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