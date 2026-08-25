‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Brings Stories of Reinvention to Palm Springs Film Festival

A new series showcasing Palm Springs as a backdrop for love, relationships and reinvention is coming to the Cinema Diverse Film Festival.

“Some Kind of Wonderful” will screen September 19 at 2:15 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center as part of the festival. The series was created and produced by Palm Springs filmmaker Ricky Riedling, who also stars, directs and writes the series.

Riedling says the series follows three men who move from Los Angeles to Palm Springs expecting a quiet, sleepy town, only to discover something very different.

The story focuses on the characters as they navigate dating, relationships and starting over later in life. Riedling describes the series as “Sex in the City with a gay twist.”

One of the series stars, Tom Grissinger, joined the project after participating in a scene study with actor Terry Ray. Grissinger said a recommendation from someone who saw the class ultimately led to his role in the series.

Grissinger had always wanted to act but waited until retirement to pursue it.

Palm Springs itself plays an important role in the production. Riedling says the city is essentially another character in the series, with filming taking place at recognizable local locations including 849, V Wine Lounge and Fitness Edge.

Riedling previously created “Boys Town,” writing and producing two seasons and 17 episodes of the series, which was picked up by Canadian cable network OutTV. He also directed and produced the feature film “Heels,” which is available on Tubi and other streaming platforms.

Riedling says creating his own productions allows him to make opportunities rather than wait for someone else to give him one.

“Some Kind of Wonderful” will screen September 19 at 2:15 p.m. during the Cinema Diverse Film Festival at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Tickets are available through the Palm Springs Cultural Center.