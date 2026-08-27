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Taylor Dayne Talks 80s Hits, Michael Jackson and Upcoming Coachella Valley Show
Multi-platinum recording artist and music icon Taylor Dayne is coming to the Coachella Valley, with a September 4 performance at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
Dayne recently spoke about her career, her connection to the Palm Springs area and what fans can expect when she takes the stage.
Born in New York City and raised in the Bronx before moving to Long Island, Dayne said she has become a longtime fan of the Coachella Valley, including Palm Springs, Joshua Tree and 29 Palms.
"I'm a huge fan," Dayne said. "When I found Palm Springs and I found Joshua Tree and 29 Palms and the climbing and everything, I love it out there. It's such a special place."
A Career Built on Hits
Dayne's career exploded in the late 1980s with "Tell It to My Heart," a song that became one of the defining hits of the era.
Dayne said she didn't know immediately that the song would become a major hit. At the time, she was simply hoping to create a dance song that would receive airplay.
"I was just trying to get a crossover hit, a dance hit," Dayne said.
Instead, "Tell It to My Heart" took off at the grassroots level and was eventually picked up by Arista Records. The song became a major international success, and by the end of the year Dayne was opening for Michael Jackson during his "Bad" tour.
Dayne remembers the experience as both exciting and intimidating.
"You're talking about Michael Jackson at the height," she said. "I was scared."
She performed in major soccer stadiums in Europe, including venues with crowds of 60,000 to 70,000 people.
"The dream was big. And so I dreamed big. I dreamed large," Dayne said.
What to Expect at Spotlight 29
For her upcoming tour, Dayne said fans can expect a show packed with familiar songs.
"It's a hit after hit after hit," she said.
Dayne described the performance as having three acts, beginning with an upbeat portion before moving into a section featuring ballads and more emotional songs. She said the goal is ultimately to have fans on their feet.
Dayne also has a Las Vegas residency coming up at Harrah's, beginning around Thanksgiving and continuing through the holiday season and New Year's Eve.
But before that, local fans will have an opportunity to see her perform in the Coachella Valley.
Taylor Dayne will perform at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella on Friday, September 4, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available for Taylor Dayne's Spotlight 29 performance.
Purchase tickets through Spotlight 29 Casino:
https://spotlight29.com/entertainment/taylor-dayne/
NBC Palm Springs viewers can also enter for a chance to win tickets through the NBC Palm Springs promotions page:
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2026
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