Brenna Whitaker Brings ‘Reverie’ to Palm Springs’ Purple Room

Internationally acclaimed vocalist Brenna Whitaker is bringing her music to Palm Springs this Friday, September 11, for a performance at The Purple Room Supper Club.

Whitaker will be joined by musician Michael Orland, best known for his work on “American Idol,” for a show featuring songs from her latest album, “Reverie,” along with a mix of Broadway and pop classics.

The album was released August 14 and includes Whitaker’s take on music from artists including Leon Russell, Carly Simon, Burt Bacharach and Stephen Sondheim.

Whitaker said one of her favorite songs on the album is “A Song for You” by Leon Russell, describing it as a particularly meaningful song about life as an entertainer.

The Kansas native, who is now based in Los Angeles, also has family living in the Coachella Valley. She said she has been performing at The Purple Room for several years and considers it her favorite club.

“I just adore it,” Whitaker said.

She said she particularly enjoys the intimate atmosphere and the way The Purple Room presents a traditional cabaret experience, with dinner service completed before the performance begins.

Whitaker and Orland have also developed a strong performing partnership. She described Orland as an actor as well as a musician who helps tell the stories behind the songs.

“He’s the funniest person I think I’ve ever met,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker is also preparing for the holiday season. She has a Christmas album scheduled for release in October and will perform at the McCallum Theatre on December 23.

Her newer recordings are being produced in Nashville and feature a more acoustic, guitar-based sound. Whitaker said the horns that were part of her earlier musical work are no longer part of this stage of her journey.

She also recorded the entire “Reverie” album in just two days, working with top Nashville session musicians.

“I love being in the studio,” Whitaker said. “When you’re in with really top session guys, you rise to the occasion.”

Friday’s performance at The Purple Room begins with dinner and doors opening at 6 p.m., with the show scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets are available through The Purple Room, although Whitaker said they are selling quickly.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.