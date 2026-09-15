‘Living Over the Rainbow’ Brings True Story of Trans Teen to Palm Desert

A musical inspired by the killing of a 15-year-old transgender student in Oxnard is coming to the Coachella Valley this week.

“Living Over the Rainbow,” written by playwright, lyricist and composer Roz Esposito, will be presented Friday, Sept. 18, at the Spiritual Center of the Desert in Palm Desert.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature a video of a 2024 New York staged reading of the musical, followed by a Q&A with Esposito. The event is being presented as a benefit for the Spiritual Center of the Desert, with donations and a love offering requested. 

The musical is inspired by the 2008 killing of Lawrence “Larry” King, a 15-year-old student in Oxnard who was shot by a classmate at school. Esposito's official project history says she learned of King's death while reading the Los Angeles Times and felt compelled to tell his story through music. 

In the musical, the character based on King navigates the afterlife with the help of three guides while confronting the circumstances surrounding his death and exploring questions about identity, acceptance and living authentically. 

Esposito said she began developing the musical in the years following King's death. The project has gone through multiple readings, workshops and rewrites, with a creative team helping develop the production.

The project has also received recognition in musical theater development, including being named a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill Musical Theatre National Conference and a finalist for the Dramatists Guild Foundation National Fellowship. 

Esposito is a native New Yorker who now lives in Huntington Beach. Her background includes songwriting, performing and work with the Groundlings. She has also performed on television and radio commercials and continues to work as a voice instructor and songwriter.

Her connection to the Spiritual Center of the Desert came through its Rainbow Connection group. Esposito said she visited the center while visiting a friend in the area, became involved with the group and eventually introduced members to her musical.

The Friday presentation gives local audiences an opportunity to see the work before a planned Los Angeles production.

“Living Over the Rainbow” will be shown Friday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Spiritual Center of the Desert in Palm Desert. The event is not ticketed, with attendees invited to make a donation or love offering.

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