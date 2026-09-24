‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Comes to Desert Theatre Works

Desert Theatre Works is bringing “The Shawshank Redemption” to the stage this weekend, giving audiences a chance to experience the story in an intimate theater setting.

The production is based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella, which was later adapted into the acclaimed 1994 film. The Desert Theatre Works production features Andrew Weiss as Andy Dufresne and Shel Safer as Brooks.

Both actors had different experiences with the story before joining the production.

Safer said he had seen the movie when it was originally released but had not watched it recently. Weiss revisited the film after being cast to better understand the lasting impression it has made on audiences.

Weiss said the stage production is not an attempt to recreate the movie.

“Our show at Desert Theatre Works is a live stage adaptation based on the novella, the story by Stephen King,” Weiss said.

The production is being presented in the company’s Black Box Theater, which seats 127 people. The smaller space creates a more intimate experience for audiences.

“It’s an intimate space, but it’s an intimate show,” Weiss said. “And so for the audience, it’s much more immersive than sitting in a movie theater.”

The production deals with heavy subject matter and includes some language. It is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older.

Despite the difficult themes, the actors say the story ultimately carries a message of hope and perseverance.

“The main message that people walk away with is hope and perseverance,” Weiss said.

“The Shawshank Redemption” opens this weekend at Desert Theatre Works and runs for two weekends.

Tickets are available at dtworks.org.

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