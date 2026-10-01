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Portrait Photographer Mary Ann Halpin Hosts Holiday Pet Portraits for Animal Shelter
Coachella Valley portrait photographer Mary Ann Halpin is putting her camera to work for a cause close to her heart: helping animals in need.
Halpin is hosting a special holiday pet portrait event November 1 through November 8, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.
Pet owners can make an appointment to have professional portraits taken with their dogs, cats and even other beloved pets. Halpin says the sessions can also include the entire family.
Fifty dollars from every session will be donated to the shelter. Participants are also encouraged to bring needed donations, including dog food, cat food, blankets and towels.
Halpin, who regularly photographs people for portraits and professional headshots, says photographing animals can be a little different. Her experience and training with animal trainers have helped her work with pets, particularly shelter animals.
She says the key is to let the animal approach her rather than immediately reaching toward it. Giving a pet time to get comfortable can help create a more relaxed portrait session.
The holiday sessions can also include festive touches, with Halpin keeping a collection of hats and other accessories available for seasonal portraits.
The event is called “I Fearlessly Love You, Fido and Fifi,” and appointments can be booked through the QR code displayed on screen.
Halpin also discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence in photography. While she uses AI for some business tasks, including design and contracts, she says she is cautious about using it to create portraits.
For Halpin, photography is about the connection between the photographer and the person—or pet—in front of the camera.
She says that human connection and emotion are what give a portrait its meaning.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2026
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