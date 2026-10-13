‘Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors’ Brings Halloween Laughs to Revolution Stage Company

A classic vampire story is getting a comedic makeover just in time for Halloween at Revolution Stage Company in Palm Springs.

“Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” brings 90 minutes of humor, outrageous characters and a playful take on the legendary vampire to the stage. The production promises plenty of laughs, with the possibility of some neck biting and a special bloody cocktail at the theater bar.

Gary Powers, co-founder and producing director of Revolution Stage Company, joined the show to discuss the production and the theater's commitment to showcasing local talent.

Directed by Nathan Wilson, who previously directed and starred in the company's production of “Pippin,” the show features an all-local cast. Powers said the theater continues to seek out talented performers in the Coachella Valley while also bringing productions from other cities and countries to local audiences.

The company recently attended the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, where it discovered three shows it plans to bring to Palm Springs.

Revolution Stage Company has also made improvements to its theater this season. The audience seating has been reconfigured to provide better views of the stage, and the venue has upgraded its lighting and sound systems. A revolving stage has also been added, though Powers kept details about its use in “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” under wraps.

The production opens Thursday, October 15, and runs through Halloween, October 31.

For the first preview performance on October 15, tickets are available for $20 using promo code TOD at RevolutionStageCompany.com. Regular preview tickets are priced at $33.

The production offers audiences a chance to celebrate Halloween with a dose of theatrical mischief and comedy.