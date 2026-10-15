‘Sordid Lives’ Returns to Palm Canyon Theatre for 12th Production

A fan-favorite comedy is returning to Palm Springs as Palm Canyon Theatre prepares to stage “Sordid Lives” for the 12th time.

Playwright Del Shores joined Desert Living to discuss the production, his longtime relationship with the theater and the enduring popularity of the story, which runs October 30 through November 15.

Shores said he is grateful for the theater’s continued support and the connection he has built with the Palm Springs community. With the upcoming production and a future staging of his newer play, “The Recipe Box,” Palm Canyon Theatre will have presented 20 productions of his work.

The 2000 film adaptation of “Sordid Lives” also has a special connection to the desert. Shores recalled that the movie played for 96 weeks at the former Camelot Theatre in Palm Springs, a run he described as a remarkable milestone for the local community.

The production has also brought Shores close to a number of talented performers over the years, including Leslie Jordan, Dale Dickey and Octavia Spencer. He described the cast and creative community surrounding “Sordid Lives” as an extended family.

Beyond his own work, Shores is supporting the next generation of writers through the Del Shores Foundation, which encourages Southern queer playwrights and screenwriters. The foundation receives approximately 100 to 150 submissions each year and partners with theaters, including Palm Canyon Theatre, to recognize new work. The theater that produces the winning play receives a grant from the foundation.

Shores is also preparing for the West Coast premiere of “The Recipe Box” at Palm Canyon Theatre in June 2027. He will direct the production, which will star Emerson Collins following a successful run in Austin, Texas.

Palm Canyon Theatre is offering two tickets to “Sordid Lives” through a giveaway. Viewers can enter through the promotions page at NBCPalmSprings.com.