'& Juliet’ Star Fabiola Caraballo Quijada Brings Hit Musical to McCallum Theatre

The hit musical “& Juliet” is bringing a fresh twist to one of the most famous love stories of all time when it arrives at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert at the end of October.

NBC Palm Springs entertainment contributor Todd McCoskey recently spoke with the show's star, Fabiola Caraballo Quijada, about the production, her experience on tour and the journey that led her to the leading role.

The musical asks a simple question: What if Juliet had chosen to live after Romeo’s death instead of ending her own story? Rather than following Shakespeare’s tragic conclusion, “& Juliet” imagines Juliet getting a second chance at life and deciding to embrace it on her own terms.

The production pairs that reimagined story with a soundtrack of pop hits written or produced by Max Martin, including songs that audiences may recognize from artists such as Katy Perry. Caraballo Quijada said one of her favorite moments is performing “Roar,” which she describes as a spectacular part of the show.

Caraballo Quijada has been touring with the production for more than a year and said the experience has been challenging, rewarding and inspiring.

At just 19, she is also a Jimmy Award winner. The awards recognize outstanding achievement among high school musical theater performers. She said participating in the program over multiple years helped build her confidence, artistic identity and the mindset needed to lead a national tour.

Caraballo Quijada said the experience helped prepare her for the responsibility of carrying a major production, calling the opportunity both exciting and unexpected.

“& Juliet” offers audiences a lively night of theater that reimagines a classic story through contemporary pop music and a message about taking control of your own future.

The musical is scheduled to appear at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert at the end of October. Check the theater’s official schedule for performance dates and ticket information.