Desert Entertainment with Tod
Broadway Star Megan Hilty Brings Concert to McCallum Theatre October 25
Broadway and television star Megan Hilty is bringing her concert performance to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert on October 25 at 2 p.m.
Hilty sat down with Desert Entertainment contributor Todd McCoskey to discuss her career on Broadway, television and beyond.
She joined the Broadway company of Wicked shortly after graduating from college and went on to play Glinda the Good for four and a half years, performing with the Broadway and Los Angeles companies and on tour.
Hilty also appeared in productions including 9 to 5 and Death Becomes Her, and starred in the television series Smash.
For her upcoming concert, Hilty says she hopes audiences will feel like they are getting to know her personally, beyond the characters she has played. The show combines songs with stories and behind-the-scenes experiences from her career.
Hilty says performing concerts is one of her favorite parts of her work because she can choose the songs she loves most and perform alongside a band made up of close friends, including her husband, guitarist Brian Gallagher.
The performance takes place Sunday, October 25, at 2 p.m. at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. Tickets are available through the theater.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
When we took a closer look at the Desert Recreation District, the numbers and details just didn’t line up. What are your thoughts on this? Drop your take in the comments👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #desertrecreationdistrict #nbcpalmsprings
Your face may reveal more than you think. Researchers developed AI that analyzes facial photos for clues about biological age and cancer survival. Potentially a future tool to help doctors? 🥼
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Giveaway: 3-4 minutes of air time on Talking with Thalia!
🧛♂️ The Count is in the Coachella Valley! Kevin Mann is back with a new Mann on the Aisle review teaser, taking a bite out of Dracula at Revolution Stage Company! 🩸🎭 Will this production leave him spellbound or thirsty for more? Stay tuned for the full review! #MannOnTheAisle #Dracula #RevolutionStageCompany #TheatreReview #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
Independent journalists and political operatives are churning out viral clips from the 2026 campaign trail. Sometimes, these clips are sorely out of context, yet they’re driving the midterms conversation. CNN’s Marshall Cohen dives into this phenomenon and speaks with a prominent clipper about the industry.
☕️ Social Time with Thal & Jerry. Do you celebrate your birthday anymore?
A highly anticipated hearing in the People vs. William Rodriguez case was postponed for a second time today after the prosecution used a legal move to request a new judge for the hearing. Today a judge was expected to rule whether or not to dismiss Rodriguez’s murder charge after he struck and killed 60 year old Christina Barrington in Cathedral City. Tune in to our 5,6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has all the latest details.
🎭 Kevin Mann is back with “Mann on the Aisle,” reviewing Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at The Bent Theatre! 🐈🔥 How does this classic Tennessee Williams drama hold up on the local stage? Kevin shares his take on the performances, the production and what audiences can expect. Watch the latest review from NBC Palm Springs! #NBCPalmSprings #MannOnTheAisle #CatOnAHotTinRoof #TheaterReview #CoachellaValley #LocalTheater
🚧 Tropical Storm Rachel left its mark on Highway 111. Caltrans crews are working on a $4.2 million emergency repair project near North Shore after flooding and washouts damaged the roadway along the Salton Sea. Repairs are underway weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Crooker Drive and Vanderveer Road. There’s no word yet on when the work will be complete. #SaltonSea #Highway111 #TropicalStormRachel #Caltrans #CoachellaValley
☕️ Social Time: dressing up for Halloween this year? If so, what’s your costume?