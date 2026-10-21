Broadway Star Megan Hilty Brings Concert to McCallum Theatre October 25

Broadway and television star Megan Hilty is bringing her concert performance to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert on October 25 at 2 p.m.

Hilty sat down with Desert Entertainment contributor Todd McCoskey to discuss her career on Broadway, television and beyond.

She joined the Broadway company of Wicked shortly after graduating from college and went on to play Glinda the Good for four and a half years, performing with the Broadway and Los Angeles companies and on tour.

Hilty also appeared in productions including 9 to 5 and Death Becomes Her, and starred in the television series Smash.

For her upcoming concert, Hilty says she hopes audiences will feel like they are getting to know her personally, beyond the characters she has played. The show combines songs with stories and behind-the-scenes experiences from her career.

Hilty says performing concerts is one of her favorite parts of her work because she can choose the songs she loves most and perform alongside a band made up of close friends, including her husband, guitarist Brian Gallagher.

The performance takes place Sunday, October 25, at 2 p.m. at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. Tickets are available through the theater.