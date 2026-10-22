Michael Childers Partners With PACt Yoga for Naked Yoga Art Fundraiser in Palm Springs

World-renowned photographer Michael Childers is partnering with PACt Yoga for a unique art fundraiser in Palm Springs this weekend.

The exhibition, titled “Naked Yoga,” runs October 23 through 25 at the Stephen B. Bomba Gallery and features 30 framed photographs Childers took in his Los Angeles studio about 25 years ago.

Childers told Desert Entertainment contributor Todd McCoskey that the images have rarely been shown publicly. He is offering the one-of-a-kind prints for sale, with proceeds benefiting the PAC Foundation.

Stephanie Ely of PACt Yoga says the foundation supports yoga programs for seniors and children, including free classes for people who are sick. It also helps yoga instructors complete advanced training to expand their teaching qualifications.

The photographs were produced using a specialized printing process, and Childers says each print is unique.

The gallery is open Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., with additional viewing hours Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, Childers will host a talk about the photographs and the process behind creating them.

Despite the exhibition's title, organizers clarified that visitors will not be participating in naked yoga at the gallery.

Childers also teased a possible return of his “One Night Only” entertainment show to the Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs in March 2027, with a planned look at movie musicals from 1992 to the present.