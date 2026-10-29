Revolution Stage Company Presents ‘Much Too Gay Cabaret 2’ for Palm Springs Pride

The Revolution Stage Company is preparing a special show for Palm Springs Pride, bringing back a musical comedy production celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

“Much Too Gay Cabaret 2,” written by performer and lyricist LT Cousineau, will take the stage November 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.

Cousineau told desert entertainment contributor Todd Makowski that the goal is to create a welcoming space where LGBTQ+ audience members and allies can feel celebrated and enjoy an entertaining night out.

Last year’s production sold out, prompting the theater to schedule two performances this year. Cousineau says the new version includes several fresh sequences, including material inspired by a major LGBTQ+ event from the past year and commentary on the upcoming election.

The show features a cast of eight performers, including returning talent and new cast member Kim Schroeder-Long, whom Cousineau praised for her singing and acting.

Cousineau’s other creative work includes “Flies,” a take on “Lord of the Flies,” and the original production “40 Is the New 15.” Cousineau also appears in “Data Wolf Papa Hot,” a show about gay parenting at the Bent Theater.

Looking ahead, Cousineau will return to the Revolution Stage Company in December for the fourth annual “Songs for My Holiday Closet” and will perform with the vocal group Modern Men, which also has a concert planned for the third week of December.

Tickets for “Much Too Gay Cabaret 2” are available through the Revolution Stage Company website at RevolutionStageCompany.com.