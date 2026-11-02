EGOT Winner Rita Moreno Brings Stories and Memories to McCallum Theatre November 5

A Hollywood legend is heading to the Coachella Valley this week. Actress and singer Rita Moreno will take the stage at the McCallum Theatre on November 5 for an evening of stories, memories and conversation.

The EGOT-winning entertainer will be joined by journalist and television personality Mo Rocca for “In Conversation with Rita Moreno.”

Moreno recently spoke with NBC Palm Springs Desert Entertainment contributor Tod Macofsky about the upcoming appearance and her remarkable career.

Moreno says the idea to partner with Rocca came from her. She has long admired him and believes their different experiences and stories make for a natural pairing.

With more than 70 years in show business, Moreno has built a career spanning film, television, theater and music. She also reflected on her time on the beloved children's program “The Electric Company,” which helped generations of young viewers learn to read.

Moreno says she remains proud of the show's impact and its role in helping children develop literacy skills.

During the McCallum appearance, audiences can also expect stories about some of the legendary performers she encountered throughout her career, including Elvis Presley and Marlon Brando. Moreno teased a few personal stories about both stars.

“In Conversation with Rita Moreno” takes place November 5 at 7 p.m. at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Tickets are available through the McCallum Theatre website and box office.