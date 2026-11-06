Cheyenne Jackson Brings 'That Guy From That Thing' to McCallum Theatre Sunday

Cheyenne Jackson is heading to the Coachella Valley this weekend for a performance at the McCallum Theatre and a special appearance at Palm Springs Pride.

Jackson spoke with NBC Palm Springs Desert Entertainment Contributor Tod Macofsky ahead of Sunday's show, "That Guy From That Thing," scheduled for November 8 at 6 p.m.

The show's title comes from Jackson's experience being recognized by fans who remember him from different projects but aren't always sure where they've seen him.

With a career spanning Broadway, television and film, Jackson has appeared in productions including "30 Rock," "American Horror Story," "Glee" and Disney's "Descendants." He estimates he's worked on approximately 40 television shows and 20 movies.

Jackson said the idea for the show grew out of those familiar encounters with people who recognize his face but struggle to remember his name or the project they know him from.

He also recently completed a five-and-a-half-month run in the Broadway production of "Oh, Mary!" describing the experience as one of the most enjoyable times he's had on stage.

Beyond the McCallum performance, Jackson will serve as the Grand Marshal of this year's Palm Springs Pride Parade. He told Macofsky he's excited for the opportunity, noting that he's never before served as a Pride Grand Marshal and has heard great things about Palm Springs' community-focused celebration.

Jackson's show, "That Guy From That Thing," takes place Sunday, November 8, at 6 p.m. at the McCallum Theatre. Tickets are available through the theater's website and box office.