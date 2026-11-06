'Dallas' Star Linda Gray Coming to Spiritual Center of the Desert for Special Conversation

Television icon Linda Gray, best known for playing Sue Ellen Ewing on the long-running hit series "Dallas," is coming to the Coachella Valley for a special evening of conversation.

Gray will appear Friday, November 13, at the Spiritual Center of the Desert, where she will sit down with interviewer Nicholas Snow to discuss her life and career.

In an interview with NBC Palm Springs Desert Entertainment Contributor Tod Macofsky, Gray reflected on her 12 seasons portraying Sue Ellen on "Dallas," a role that earned her multiple Emmy nominations.

She also talked about breaking into television directing during the 1980s, when the industry was largely dominated by men. Gray ultimately directed five episodes of "Dallas," saying she studied with an experienced director before telling the show's producers she was ready to take the job.

Gray is also the author of "The Road to Happiness Is Always Under Construction," a book reflecting on life's experiences and the ongoing pursuit of happiness.

The November 13 event will include a VIP experience beginning at 6 p.m., featuring a signed copy of Gray's book and catered food. General admission begins at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Spiritual Center of the Desert.

During the interview, Gray also shared a surprising piece of Hollywood history: Her legs were featured in the famous promotional poster for the 1967 film "The Graduate." She recalled being hired by a photographer specifically for the image, earning $25 for the modeling session.

The evening offers fans an opportunity to hear stories from Gray's decades in entertainment, including her time on one of television's most memorable prime-time dramas.