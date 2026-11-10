Dezart Performs Opens 19th Season With “Come From Away”

Dezart Performs is opening its 19th season with the acclaimed musical “Come From Away,” a heartfelt production inspired by the true story of a small Canadian town that welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers following the September 11 attacks.

Director and choreographer Dennis Courtney and cast member Sonia Revis recently joined the show to discuss the production and the story behind it.

“Come From Away” follows the people of Gander, Newfoundland, who unexpectedly welcomed approximately 7,000 travelers after U.S. airspace closed on September 11, 2001.

Courtney says the story's message of compassion and humanity is what drew him to the production.

The musical blends emotional moments with humor, reflecting the complicated mix of emotions found in real life.

Revis plays Diane, a traveler who was vacationing in Europe and trying to return home to Dallas when the September 11 attacks changed everything.

The production features a 12-person ensemble, with actors taking on multiple roles throughout the show. Five performers are from the Coachella Valley, alongside actors from New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Courtney says the choreography took months to develop, using just 12 chairs and three tables to create the many locations and transitions required by the story.

For Revis, the production is also a return to a longtime passion. After performing as a child and teenager, she pursued careers in business and education for more than 30 years before returning to theater after moving back to the desert.

“Come From Away” opens November 18 and runs for three weekends through December 6.

Tickets are available at DezartPerforms.org.