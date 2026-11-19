Desert Entertainment with Tod
‘Sister Act’ Brings Music, Comedy and Familiar Faces to Desert TheatreWorks
A familiar story is getting a musical makeover at Desert TheatreWorks, where Sister Act opens Thursday, November 19.
The production is based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, but the stage musical features a different collection of songs. Actress Kornbread, who plays Deloris Van Cartier, says the music draws inspiration from Donna Summer, whose songs and style influence her character.
The show also features Karen Schmidt as Mother Superior and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kornbread as Deloris Van Cartier. Kornbread, who appeared on Season 14 of the reality competition, is currently based between Los Angeles and Portland. She says her experience with the local theater community has even made her consider a move to the desert.
Sister Act runs November 19 through November 29 at Desert TheatreWorks, with a possible extension. Tickets are available at dtworks.org.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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