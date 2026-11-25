The holiday season is bringing a festive musical tradition back to downtown Palm Springs as the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus prepares to present its annual holiday spectacular, “Jingle Jangle Jazz Hands.”

The performances are scheduled for December 11, 12 and 13 at the Plaza Theatre. Audiences can expect a large-scale production featuring approximately 130 performers on stage, a seven-piece orchestra, dancers, elaborate costumes and special guest appearances.

Ron Sylvester of the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus joined NBC Palm Springs to preview the show, which will feature singer Billy Lamour performing “Santa Baby” and a special appearance by local personality Chuck, known as the Palm Springs Baker.

The second act will open with Randall Bass’s “Gloria,” accompanied by an organist, a large organ and a desert winds brass ensemble.

The chorus is also continuing its commitment to community service through a holiday food drive benefiting The Center’s food bank. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate. Collection stations will be set up outside the Plaza Theatre.

Those who prefer not to bring groceries can contribute through supermarket gift cards, cash or electronic donations at the collection site.

Following the holiday performances, the chorus is already looking ahead to its next production. In April, the group will trade holiday music for disco classics with “Boogie Shoes,” a dance-themed show celebrating the music and spirit of the disco era.

Tickets for “Jingle Jangle Jazz Hands” are available at psgmc.com. The chorus says tickets are going quickly.