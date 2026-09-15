‘Citizen Kane’ Screens in Palm Springs as Family Legacy Takes Center Stage

The cinema classic “Citizen Kane” drew a packed house in Palm Springs this past weekend as a new film series examining journalism and the media got underway.

The screening was the first installment of “Bylines Broadcast on the Big Screen,” a monthly series featuring films centered around journalism, news and the media.

NBC Palm Springs historian Steve Summerall was there for “Desert in a Minute,” speaking with members of the Mankiewicz family about the legacy of the 1941 film.

NBC News correspondent Josh Mankiewicz and Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz are grandsons of Herman J. Mankiewicz, who co-wrote the screenplay for “Citizen Kane” with Orson Welles. The Library of Congress identifies Mankiewicz and Welles as the film’s writers.

Josh Mankiewicz said his family grew up hearing about his grandfather and watching “Citizen Kane,” adding that the continued interest in the film is remarkable.

Ben Mankiewicz offered a more personal description of his grandfather, describing Herman as a well-liked man who struggled with alcohol and was often absent as a father and husband.

Herman Mankiewicz’s role in creating “Citizen Kane” is a major part of the film’s history.

Welles asked Mankiewicz to write the screenplay, which was loosely based on the life and public persona of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst. Mankiewicz had personal access to Hearst and had been a guest at Hearst’s San Simeon estate.

That connection became particularly significant when Hearst learned that the film’s central character, Charles Foster Kane, was widely viewed as a fictionalized version of him.

Ben Mankiewicz explained that Hearst felt betrayed because the screenplay was being written by someone he had welcomed into his home and entertained at his dinner table.

Hearst and his newspaper empire opposed the film’s release. According to the discussion, Hearst newspapers declined to advertise the movie and theaters faced pressure over showing it.

Despite those obstacles, “Citizen Kane” eventually became one of the most influential films in American cinema. The Library of Congress has described the movie as a landmark for its visual and storytelling techniques, including its innovative use of deep focus, unusual camera angles and overlapping dialogue.

More than eight decades later, the film continues to attract new audiences.

The Mankiewicz family also discussed how some of the film’s themes can still resonate with modern viewers, particularly its depiction of the relationship between wealth, political power and media influence.

At the center of the movie is Charles Foster Kane, a newspaper publisher whose life and ambitions are examined through the memories of people who knew him.

And then there is “Rosebud,” the mysterious final word that has become one of the most recognizable elements of the film.

For audiences in Palm Springs, the screening offered more than a chance to see a Hollywood classic. It also provided an opportunity to hear directly from descendants of one of the people who helped create it.

“Bylines Broadcast on the Big Screen” will continue with additional films exploring the intersection of journalism, media and popular culture.

Steve Summerall, NBC Palm Springs.

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