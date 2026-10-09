Desert In A Minute
Bob Hope’s Legacy Lives On Through the American Express Golf Tournament
Bob Hope was known for his comedy, but in the Coachella Valley, he also helped make golf part of the desert’s identity.
A Palm Springs resident, Hope became closely associated with the region’s signature golf tournament. The Desert Classic began in 1960, and in 1965, Hope lent his name to the event, creating the Bob Hope Desert Classic. The tournament has undergone several name changes over the years and is now known as The American Express.
In this edition of Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall revisits memorable moments from Hope’s golfing days, including his trademark humor on the course and his interactions with fellow celebrities.
Hope often joked about golf, poking fun at everything from wayward shots to the quirks of his playing partners. His stories also reflected the friendships he developed through the sport, including rounds with presidents and Hollywood stars.
Among those memorable connections was former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, an avid golfer who was honored for his contributions to the Desert Classic and the game itself. Hope recalled Eisenhower’s remarkable shot on the 18th hole during the tournament, describing how a chip shot from about 50 yards found the cup in front of thousands of spectators. Eisenhower followed it with another memorable shot the following year.
Hope also shared the course with other well-known figures, including actor Jack Nicholson. For Hope, golf was more than a source of comedy and celebrity encounters. He considered it a healthy sport that brought people together.
As The American Express returns to the Coachella Valley, Hope’s legacy remains part of the tournament’s history and the desert’s enduring golf tradition.
For Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall, NBC Palm Springs News First.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2026
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