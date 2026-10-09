Cathedral City Civic Center Honors the People Who Shaped Desert History

Cathedral City’s Civic Center is more than a gathering place. Its statues, street signs and public art tell stories about the entertainers, cultural figures and community members who helped shape the Coachella Valley.

In this edition of Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall explores the people behind several of the names and landmarks found throughout the area.

George Montgomery Trail honors the actor known for starring in B-movie Westerns during the 1930s and 1940s. In 1952, Montgomery and his then-wife, singer and television personality Dinah Shore, became one of the early celebrity couples to call the Coachella Valley home. Montgomery was also an accomplished artist known for his Western-themed bronze sculptures. He continued living in the desert until his death in December 2000.

Avenida Lalo Guerrero honors Eduardo “Lalo” Guerrero, widely recognized as the father of Chicano music. Raised in Tucson, Arizona, Guerrero drew inspiration from the experiences of Mexican Americans and became a musical chronicler of Chicano culture. In 1992, civil rights leader Cesar Chavez praised Guerrero for documenting the Hispanic experience in the United States. Guerrero lived in Cathedral City with his wife from 1977 until his death in 2005.

Buddy Rogers Avenue is named for actor and musician Charles “Buddy” Rogers, who was once promoted as “America’s Boyfriend.” A talented musician, Rogers played several instruments, including the trombone. He is best known for starring opposite Clara Bow in the 1927 film “Wings,” which won the first Academy Award for Best Picture. Rogers lived in the Coachella Valley until his death in 1999. He was married to silent-film star Mary Pickford, known as “America’s Sweetheart.”

Pickford’s legacy is also reflected in the Mary Pickford Theatre, named for one of the silent-film era’s most celebrated actresses and an influential figure in the development of film acting.

The Civic Center’s Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Fountain of Life features granite donated by Cathedral City’s sister city, Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. The fountain was named for Mayor Gregory S. Pettis, who oversaw the project. Pettis died in 2019.

The final stop honors someone whose legacy is rooted not in Hollywood, but in public service. Officer David Vasquez Road commemorates Cathedral City Police Officer David Vasquez, who was killed on October 28, 1988, after being struck by a vehicle while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident. Vasquez had served with the department since its formation in June 1984. He was 30 years old.

The landmarks serve as reminders of the many people whose lives and contributions remain part of Cathedral City’s history.

For Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall, NBC Palm Springs News First.