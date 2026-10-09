Keedy’s Fountain and Grill: A Palm Desert Landmark Since 1957

Since 1957, Keedy’s Fountain and Grill has been a gathering place for generations of Palm Desert residents. What began as part of Mullins Drugstore has become a beloved local landmark known for its classic diner atmosphere and longtime connection to the community.

Owner Bob Keedy opened the business in June 1957, when customers visiting the drugstore for prescriptions could also stop for a milkshake, cheeseburger or other diner favorites. Decades later, the menu remains rooted in those early traditions.

The restaurant has welcomed its share of notable visitors over the years. William Boyd, best known as television cowboy Hopalong Cassidy, reportedly stopped by to buy ice cream for local children. Bing Crosby, Phil Harris and entertainer Kay Ballard were also among the celebrities associated with the restaurant. More recently, Grammy-winning artist Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, posed for photos with staff and customers.

But Keedy’s appeal goes beyond celebrity sightings. For longtime customers, the restaurant is a place filled with personal memories, from childhood ice cream trips to decades of meals shared with family and friends.

Some patrons have been coming since the restaurant first opened. Others return because the familiar surroundings remind them of an earlier time. Regular customers also appreciate the chance to catch up with old friends or strike up conversations with new ones.

The menu remains part of the attraction, with pancakes that are popular well beyond traditional breakfast hours and classic favorites like root beer shakes. Customers also praise the friendly staff, dependable food and reasonable prices.

Nearly seven decades after opening, Keedy’s Fountain and Grill continues to offer a taste of old Palm Desert, serving as a reminder of a time when a neighborhood diner could become part of a community’s identity.

For Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall, NBC Palm Springs News First.