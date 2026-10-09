Moorten Botanical Garden Preserves a Living Legacy in Palm Springs

Clark Morton knows a thing or two about plants. Moorten Botanical Garden in Palm Springs stands as a living legacy of his family’s hard work and dedication.

The garden’s story reflects a longtime family passion for collecting and caring for plants, preserving a unique piece of old Palm Springs for future generations.

Morton can tell visitors about the plants throughout the garden, but he says it is the public’s admiration that makes the work especially rewarding.

Moorten Botanical Garden remains a distinctive part of Palm Springs, offering visitors a chance to experience the beauty and diversity of desert plants.

For an extended version of this story and more information, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.

For Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall, NBC Palm Springs News First.